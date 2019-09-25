TDoS Plays Key Role Upgrading The World

Earlier this year, The World, Residences at Sea, the largest privately owned residential ship on the planet, completed an extensive upgrade and revitalization during a long drydock in Spain.

Tillberg Design of Sweden (TDoS) was trusted with an extensive redesign of several key areas on board including The World Spa & Wellness Center (Spa, Beauty Salon, Fitness Center and Pilates Studio), Fredy’s Deli (Barista, Cafe, Lounge, Marketplace and Self-service Counter), East restaurant (Pan-Asian cuisine), and The World Boutique and The World Showroom.

"TDoS would like to express our heartfelt gratitude for the vote of confidence to design some very central areas of Residents’ everyday living environment onboard," the design firm, said in a prepared statement. "We would also like to extend our best wishes to the ship, its management, crew and all the wonderful Residents, for many years of comfortable and happy sailing around The World.