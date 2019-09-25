Grandiosa Set to Be Greenest MSC Ship Yet

MSC Cruises has announced that its new Grandiosa will introduce two new major and important onboard environmental advances to complement a wide range of existing environmental technologies across the company’s entire fleet: a state-of-the-art Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) and next-generation Advanced Wastewater Treatment (AWT) system.

The company is set to take delivery of the ship from Chantiers de l'Atlantique on Oct. 31, with a christening set in Hamburg, Germany, on Nov. 9.

The SCR system will help reduce nitrogen oxide by 90 percent through advanced active emissions control technology, according to the company.

The ship will also be fitted with a next-generation AWT system. Through very fine filtration, wastewater from MSC Grandiosa will undergo a comprehensive purification process that transforms it to near tap-water quality, MSC said. This will also allow MSC Grandiosa to be certified to operate in delicate environments such as the Baltic Sea and Alaska.

The ship will also have a shorepower plug, MSC said, as well as an exhaust gas cleaning system.