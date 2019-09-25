ZEE5 and Jalesh Cruises to Launch Offers in the Middle East

Following new partnerships with top retailers in the Middle East like Lulu and EUROSTAR, ZEE5 (a digital entertainment platform with on demand content and over 60 live TV channels) announced a new deal with Jalesh Cruises to roll out offers for the Middle East market.

Jalesh guests in the Middle East will receive a one-month free subscription to ZEE5, giving them access to the platforms premium content including oiginals and latest Bollywood blockbusters, according to a press release.

EE5 subscribers in the Middle East will get a 15% discount on Jalesh sailings.

And as a special limited time offer, 25 lucky subscribers in the Middle East, who opt for a one-year subscription, stand a chance to win an All-Access couple pass to a three-night, four-day cruise from Dubai to Bahrain and back on the Karnika.

Commenting on this partnership, Archana Anand, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 Global, “We are thrilled to partner with Jalesh Cruises, India’s Premiere Cruise Line, to bring some very exciting offers to our subscribers in the Middle East and also enable their customers to watch ZEE5 on the go.”

Jurgen Bailom, President & CEO, Jalesh Cruises adds, “We are pleased to welcome ZEE5 subscribers on board Karnika. This is a two-in-one golden opportunity for our valuable guests in the Middle East. When on board Karnika, they will be entertained by our diverse and attractive range of carefully planned entertainment activities; ZEE5 will entertain them on the go with their equally exciting range of premium content.”