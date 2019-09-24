$110 Million Amplification for Explorer of the Seas

The cruise ship refurbishment market continues to boom as Royal Caribbean International's Explorer of the Seas is scheduled for a $110 million amplification prior to her schedule of cruises in the Eastern Mediterranean in summer 2020, according to a press release.

Among the additions to the ship will be The Perfect Storm racer waterslides, Giovanni's Italian Kitchen, a fresh twist on a guest-favorite; a redesigned, resort-style poolscape with signature poolside bar The Lime & Coconut; and transformed kids and teens spaces.

Beginning May 7, 2020, the Explorer – the first amplified ship to cruise from Rome (Civitavecchia) – sets sail on 7- and 9-night itineraries to the best of Italy and the Greek isles, from Santorini to Mykonos and Crete.

Other additions include Asian cuisine at Izumi, the popular Chops Grille American steakhouse, Boleros Latin lounge, Schooner Bar and more, including Playmakers Sports Bar & Arcade, Johnny Rockets Express poolside and even a new standalone Starbucks.

Glow-in-the-dark laser tag will debut in Studio B, the venue that doubles as an ice-skating rink for guests and shows.

The latest Royal Caribbean challenge, Clash for the Crystal City will bring two clans – the Yetis and Snowshifters – head to head in the ultimate faceoff to escape extinction

Following her summer in Europe, the ship will sail 5- and 9-night Eastern and Southern Caribbean sailings, roundtrip from Miami, including visits to Royal Caribbean's new private island destination – Perfect Day at CocoCay.

The Explorer of the Seas is the fourth ship in the Voyager Class to be transformed as part of the cruise line's Royal Amplified fleet modernization effort. An investment of more than $1 billion, across 10 ships in four years.