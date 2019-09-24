Cruise Industry News 2020 River Report

FarSounder Expands Field of View

Farsounder Screenshot

FarSounder is increasing its navigation sonars’ capabilities by broadening the field of view to up to 120 degrees for the company's underwater sonar systems, which are quickly becoming a must-have in the cruise expedition market.

Its series of forward looking sonars currently provide users a 90 degree field of view out to 500 meters and 60 degree field of view out to 1000 meters. With this update, both the 100- and 200-meter range modes will have this brand new capability.

The forward-looking capabilities of FarSounder's navigation products already add a dimension of situational awareness as the captains and crew navigate their ships, the company said, in a press release.

"With this field of view expansion, FarSounder’s sonar will now be able to aid them further in making the necessary judgment calls to navigate safely in lesser and uncharted waters."

