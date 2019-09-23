Expedia CruiseShipCenters Signs 300th Franchise Agreement

Expedia CruiseShipCenters, a cruise travel agency franchise, announced the awarding of its 300th franchise agreement, according to a press release.

The milestone was achieved as a result of two multi-unit agreements that will bring locations to Georgia, South Carolina and Tennessee.

Expedia CruiseShipCenters signed its first multi-unit agreement in 2018 and the multi-unit franchise opportunity has proven to play a strong, strategic role in the brand’s expansion.

This milestone only builds momentum for the brand as it works toward an overall growth vision of reaching 500-locations in North America over the next five years.

“The industry is hot and as we continue to grow and innovate, we aim to become the number one retail cruise agency in North America,” said Matthew Eichhorst, President of Expedia CruiseShipCenters. “This 300th signed agreement milestone is a true testament to the strong Franchise Partners we’ve grown with and our incredible corporate team. It is a time to celebrate and continue to build as we march toward our next growth goals.”

This milestone was achieved on the foundation of a strong 2018 as Expedia CruiseShipCenters awarded 26 new franchises and achieved over $790 million in gross bookings, according to the company.