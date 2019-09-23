Carnival Corp. Announces Partnership with Jean-Michel Cousteau

Carnival Corporation today announced a new partnership with ocean explorer and environmental advocate Jean-Michel Cousteau and his Ocean Futures Society, a nonprofit marine conservation and education organization that serves as a “Voice for the Ocean” on the importance of effective environmental and sustainability policy.

In addition, Cousteau will provide valuable external expertise on environmental initiatives, according to a press release.

“We are all connected to the ocean in some way no matter where we live, and it is clear that the health and vitality of the world’s oceans depend on our collective global commitment to preserving the environment that we all share,” said Cousteau. “As we look to the future, we have a responsibility and opportunity to demonstrate the importance of the world’s oceans, while supporting and protecting them with sound environmental policies. We look forward to working with Carnival Corporation to further enhance its environmental initiatives, and we commend the company’s long-term commitment to environmental stewardship and excellence.”

“With over 120,000 dedicated employees, most of whom live and work at sea, our commitment to protecting and sustaining the oceans on which we sail and the communities we visit around the world is a top priority for our company,” said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. “We enthusiastically welcome the Ocean Futures Society and Jean-Michel’s passion and insights to help us strengthen our efforts, along with the support of our employees and guests.”

In recent years, Carnival Corporation and its nine global cruise line brands have introduced several new environmental partnerships and initiatives.