Seattle’s Clean Energy Projects to Establish Greener Waterfront

The Port of Seattle, which is currently working on a plan to extend shorepower to more piers, has released a video about its efforts and the benefits of shorepower.

The port said it was the first home port in North America to offer shorepower at two Seattle cruise berths (Terminal 91) but is not stopping there. Plans are underway that will bring shore power to other major facilities on the working waterfront, using an underwater cable to eventually connect all shore power-capable cruise ships at four cruise berths in Seattle.

The power supply to this submarine cable is envisioned to connect to the city grid at the same location as the proposed shorepower service for Terminal 46; this will establish shorepower connectivity for shorepower capable cruise ships at all four cruise vessel berths in Seattle once the two projects are complete.

The efforts were described as part of the port's goal to be the greenest and most energy efficient in North America.