Carnival to Debut Two New Shows on Panorama

Carnival Cruise Lines and Playlist Productions will debut two new shows on Carnival Panorama on December 11, 2019, the line’s first new ship on the West Coast in 20 years.

For the first time, Carnival will employ “dancing drones” that interact with the shows’ music and 12 talented performers to create entertaining high-flying moments that add an exciting, never-before-seen visual element to the ship’s overall show experience, according to a press release.

Combining this new technology with special effects and songs from the Woodstock era and musical theater, respectively, the new high-energy shows – Rock Revolution and Broadway Beats – complement other audience favorites for an array of entertainment options.

“When planning Carnival Panorama’s Playlist Productions shows, we challenged ourselves to think more creatively than ever before to find ways to ‘wow’ both our longtime guests and those sailing with us for the first time,” said Kerry Stables, creative director of Carnival Productions who leads an in-house team of accomplished entertainment professionals both on board and ashore. “From performing drones to new music genres and a keen attention to costuming, décor and theme details, these shows prove how innovative our productions have become and raise the bar on our offerings in a fun, creative and unique way.”

Rock Revolution is described by Carnival a modernized concert-style show inspired by the legendary Woodstock music festival that pays tribute to the music from the ‘Summer of ‘69’’ and fashion styles reminiscent of icons like Jimi Hendrix and Janis Joplin. Brought to life by top Los Angeles production talent, including acclaimed artistic director Jonathan Tessero, and accomplished choreographer Rudy Abreu whose credits include So You Think You Can Dance and World of Dance, the show features a horn trio and a three-person rock band playing illuminated LED-interactive drum sets while “dancing drones” fly throughout the theater to deliver a unique multi-sensory experience. Creative costume designs, classic rock songs, contemporary choreography and high octane vocals transform the stage into a reimagined tribute concert with a modern twist.

Broadway Beats meanwhile follows a band of entertainers as they immerse themselves in the city’s most dynamic neighborhoods that come to life with hyper-realistic LED screens of signature NYC elements – the towering skyline, subway cars, bold street art and more. Directed by award winning Broadway Director Peter Flynn and choreographed by Broadway veteran Marcos Santana, who together have staged some of the most successful musicals around the country, the show playfully mixes city rhythms and electronic dance music and takes an imaginative, exhilarating trip through the city with brand new interpretations of some of Broadway’s greatest hits.