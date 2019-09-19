MSC Gets Approval on Final Contract for Two Terminals in Miami

MSC Cruises announced today that it has received approval on the final contract from the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners, to design, construct, operate and maintain a large building that hosts two cruise terminals (AA and AAA) as well as two berths, according to a press release.

The new will be capable of hosting two mega cruise ships at the same time— each with a capacity of up to 7,000 guests, — allowing the company to conduct two turnaround operations simultaneously and handle up to 28,000 passenger movements per day, the company said, in a statement.

Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC Cruises Executive Chairman, said: “We couldn’t be more proud of our long-standing partnership with PortMiami and Miami-Dade County and are looking forward to continue working together for many years to come. From 2017 to 2027, MSC Cruises is introducing 13 next-generation cruise ships which will expand our fleet to a total of 25 ships and triple our guest capacity, reaching over 5 million passengers a year. The new terminal – which, as the renderings clearly show, will be one of the most innovative the industry has seen – will support MSC Cruises planned further expansion in North America by allowing our most innovative ship classes to be represented at PortMiami, the World’s Cruise Capital.”