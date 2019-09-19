MSC Gets Approval on Final Contract for Two Terminals in Miami

Cruise Industry News China Market Report

MSC Cruises announced today that it has received approval on the final contract from the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners, to design, construct, operate and maintain a large building that hosts two cruise terminals (AA and AAA) as well as two berths, according to a press release. 

The new will be capable of hosting two mega cruise ships at the same time— each with a capacity of up to 7,000 guests, — allowing the company to conduct two turnaround operations simultaneously and handle up to 28,000 passenger movements per day, the company said, in a statement. 

Pierfrancesco Vago, MSC Cruises Executive Chairman, said: “We couldn’t be more proud of our long-standing partnership with PortMiami and Miami-Dade County and are looking forward to continue working together for many years to come. From 2017 to 2027, MSC Cruises is introducing 13 next-generation cruise ships which will expand our fleet to a total of 25 ships and triple our guest capacity, reaching over 5 million passengers a year. The new terminal – which, as the renderings clearly show, will be one of the most innovative the industry has seen – will support MSC Cruises planned further expansion in North America by allowing our most innovative ship classes to be represented at PortMiami, the World’s Cruise Capital.”

