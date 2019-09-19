Chamberlin Joins Scenic and Emerald as VP of Sales USA

Scenic Group, parent company of Scenic Luxury Cruises and Tours and Emerald Waterways, has announced the hiring of travel industry veteran Ann Chamberlin as the new Vice President of Sales - USA, according to a press release.

"Ann’s background and experience with ASTA and Virtuoso combined with her high regard within the industry makes her an ideal fit for Scenic as she will focus on continuing to grow our travel advisor community relationships, and through them, help our travel partners develop new business and clientele,” said Jayne O’Brien, Managing Director - USA.

Chamberlin will be based in Seattle.

She began her travel career in 1988 with Holland America, moving up the ranks over a 12 year period to the position of National Accounts Director. At Virtuoso, she had several roles, the last being Vice President - North American Member Sales. Her last position was as Senior Vice President Membership and Strategic Partnerships at ASTA (American Society of Travel Advisors), where, among numerous responsibilities, she served as president of NACTA (National Association of Career Travel Agents) and spearheaded the rebranding of the ASTA subsidiary into ASTA-SBN.

“Ann’s wide array of travel experience throughout her career, including group reservations, inside and outside sales, consortia and agency partnerships, member growth, and operations, brings even greater depth to our sales team,” added O’Brien. “And her years of relationships with advisors and consortia is very much in sync with Scenic’s steadfast and unwavering commitment to our agency partners.”