Fred. Olsen Offers All-Inclusive Upgrade on 75 Cruises

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines announced that next year guests can enjoy a free all-inclusive upgrade on 75 regional UK departures when booked by Oct. 31, 2019.

As part of the free all-inclusive upgrade, guests will be able to enjoy selected house wines by the glass, as well as selected beers, spirits and soft drinks all day, every day during their holiday, on more than 75 UK departures, setting sail between April 2020 and May 2021, according to a press release.

Jackie Martin, Sales and Marketing Director at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “This incentive is perfect for those who prefer not to fly. In addition to a hassle-free, no-fly departure, guests can sit back, relax and enjoy the many drinks on offer as part of this all-inclusive upgrade, without having to worry about a bar bill to settle at the end of their holiday.

“Plus, with 75 varied itineraries included, from five-night breaks to the stunning Norweigian fjords, to longer, 16-night breaks to Greenland and the Canary Islands, there is sure to be something to suit everyone.”

Among the cruises on offer are the Black Watch’s 14-night W2012 "Canaries & Portugal with Funchal Flower Parade" cruise, departing from Liverpool on April 28, 2020. Prices start from £1,749 per person. Ports of call: Liverpool, UK – Lisbon, Portugal – Funchal, Madeira, Portugal (overnight stay) – Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain – Arrecife, Spain – Portimao, Portugal – Leixões (for Oporto), Portugal – Liverpool, UK