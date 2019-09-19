First Look at Antarctica21's New Magellan Explorer

Antarctica21's new Magellan Explorer is nearing her delivery from ASENAV, having recently completed a set of sea trials.

The new small ship is built for seasonal Antarctica service, with a delivery date scheduled for later this month.

All the key positions on board the ship are in place and operational, including the Captain, the Chief Engineer, and the Hotel Manager, according to the company.

Earlier this month the engines and thrusters were started up and tested.

On September 6 the ship was unmoored for the first time and on September 9 the first set of navigational tests along the Calle Calle River and Cruces River started.

While the ship has been built for 100 guests, it will be sailing with 73 passengers for the season, the exact number of seats the company has on its plane that flies to King George Island, according to the2019 Expedition Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

The local operation has an edge in the market, as the only player operating a full season of fly cruises, cutting days off sailing time with no Drake Passage transits.

The ship has been built for expedition operations, with a 60-day operational capacity, meaning huge amounts of cold storage space and 60-plus days of tank space for fuel.

Technical management will be provided by V.Ships Leisure.

Last August, the company launched a new brand, morphing from Antarctica XXI to Antarctica21 with a new logo and color scheme to go with an eye-catching livery adorned on the hull of the new Magellan Explorer.