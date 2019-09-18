Costa Ups South America Program with Third Ship for 2020-2021

Costa Cruises today announced the Costa Luminosa will become the the company's third ship in South America in 2020-2021, alongside the Costa Fascinosa and Costa Pacifica.

“The arrival of Costa Luminosa for the 2020/2021 season reflects Costa Cruises' desire to strategically invest in the South American market, a market with a great potential for growth. For this reason we want to gradually increase our presence in the region,” stated Dario Rustico, General Manager for Central and South America at Costa Cruises.

The Costa Luminosa, Costa Pacifica and Costa Fascinosa will offer various itineraries to discover Brazil, Argentina and Uruguay.

The Costa Fascinosa will be based in Santos, sailing to Buzios, Salvador, Ilheus and Ilha Grande.

After the transatlantic crossing departing from Genoa on November 13, 2020, the Costa Pacifica will mainly concentrate on Argentina, Uruguay, and the southern part of Brazil. Calls are scheduled at Buenos Aires (Argentina); Ilhabela, Buzios, Rio de Janeiro, and Ilha Grande (Brazil); Montevideo (Uruguay).

The Costa Luminosa will also leave from Santos, with seven-night cruises heading to to Itajai (Brazil), Buenos Aires, and Montevideo.