Gladstone Expanding Port Area as Cruise Business Increases

Gladstone Port

Gladstone Ports Corporation is currently expanding its East Shores Precinct as the project will include a new cruise terminal plaza with a set completion date of April 2020.

Relatively new on the cruise scene, Gladstone started welcoming cruise ships in 2016, and saw five calls last year, with 14 expected this year said Acting Chief Executive Officer Craig Walker.

The expansion project will also include a water play park, waterfront boardwalk incorporating a viewing platform, barbarous and an abundance of green, open space to play, Walker said.

The port serves as both the gateway to the Great Barrier Reef and an industrial hub for Queensland.

Cruise ship call days see a local “Feast on East Markets,” offering local art, retail and food and beverage.

