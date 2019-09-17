Cruise Industry News China Market Report

Balmoral Makes Maiden Call to Great Yarmouth on Mystery Cruise

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ flagship Balmoral makes her maiden call at Great Yarmouth, Norfolk on 17th September 2019

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines' Balmoral has made its maiden call at the East Anglian port of Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, as part of its 11-night Mystery Cruise, which set sail from the Port of Tyne, Newcastle earlier this week.

The Mayor of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Councillor Michael Jeal was on hand wearing the town’s Chains of Office, with the Mayoress, his wife Paula, to greet guests, as they disembarked the ship for tours to Norwich and buses into town for nearby attractions.

The Mayor of Great Yarmouth, Councillor Michael Jeal, and the Mayoress, wife Paula, greet Fred. Olsen guests, as they set off to explore Great Yarmouth and surrounding areas.

Clare Ward, Director of Product and Customer Service for Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said: “Our ‘Mystery Cruise' adventures are always a fantastic experience for our guests, combining the beauty of a cruise with the added anticipation of the unknown! This ‘Mystery Cruise' happens to be even more special, as Balmoral has made both her maiden visit to Great Yarmouth, and also her inaugural call to East Anglia, which is where Fred. Olsen has been based for over 30 years.

"We hope that our guests are able to get a feel for Great Yarmouth’s proud maritime heritage during their call today and to enjoy the renewed investment and tourism opportunities in this traditional seaside town.”

Mayor of Great Yarmouth Borough Council, Councillor Michael Jeal, said: “I would like to welcome Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines’ Balmoral and their guests to Great Yarmouth, and I hope that they have an enjoyable day with us. This is great news for the local economy, with cruise guests visiting and spending money in our town. We hope that they get the chance to visit The Venetian Waterways – which have just reopened after an extensive £1.7 million restoration – the Ornamental Gardens and Boating Lake, and our famous ‘Golden Mile’.”

The Balmoral will be continuing on its ‘Mystery Cruise’ for another 10 nights, with each port call promising to take guests to a different country.

