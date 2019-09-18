Jalesh to Introduce New Cruise Ports Sailing from Mumbai

The Karnika from Jalesh Cruises will be back in Mumbai on September 19 to sail to new Indian cruise destinations: Ganpatipule in Maharashtra and Diu.

The company is offering a 15 percent discount to guests for Diwali, Christmas and New Year vacations.

The Karnika sails later this week on its first itinerary to Goa. The ship will also become the first domestic cruise ship to take guests to Ganpatipule in Maharashtra in October and Diu in November.

Jurgen Bailom, President & CEO, Jalesh Cruises said: “We are extremely excited to offer new and unexplored cruise destinations to our guests in India. Being India’s first premium cruise line, we are focused on offering our guests the best of the country’s vast coastline. Karnika will be the first domestic ship to sail to Ganpatipule in Maharashtra and Diu, thereby opening up new cruising frontiers in India for our guests to enjoy and for others to follow.”

The Karnika will be sailing from Mumbai to Muscat, Oman for a Diwali and Christmas special itineraries and it will sail from Dubai to Mumbai for the New Year trip.