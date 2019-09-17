NSW Government Eyes Sydney Terminal Plans

The NSW Government today announced it is developing a Detailed Business Case that will consider and assess options for a potential third cruise terminal for Sydney, according to a statement.

The Detailed Business Case will investigate cruise capacity, industry demand and assess two potential sites at Yarra Bay and Molineux Point near Port Botany. The Port Authority of NSW is leading the project in collaboration with NSW Treasury.

The Port Authority is undertaking an Industry Engagement process with the private sector via a series of one-one-one meetings that will seek market information to understand the viability, industry appetite, capacity and capability to deliver new cruise infrastructure, according to a statement.