Majestic Princess Arrives for Australia Season

Australia’s summer cruise season has officially begun following the return of the Majestic Princess to Sydney this morning.

The largest and newest ship in the Princess Cruises fleet, Majestic Princess’ return to Sydney also marks the beginning of Princess’ biggest ever Australian season which is set to inject upwards of $70 million into the New South Wales economy, according to a press release

The record-breaking 900-plus cruise day season will see Princess carry more guests than ever onboard five ships on itineraries sailing from Sydney, Perth (Fremantle), Adelaide, Melbourne, Brisbane and Auckland.

The Majestic Princess will depart this afternoon for a 10-night Queensland cruise sailing to Brisbane, Airlie Beach, Yorkys Knob, Port Douglas, and Willis Island before returning to Sydney.