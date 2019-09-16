LifeCraft Gets Full Approval

Viking's LifeCraft system has now obtained flag state approval as a life-saving appliance to be installed on passenger ships, according to a press release.

The system is a world-first inflatable and electrically powered evacuation solution.

The stamp of approval was issued by the Danish Maritime Authority (DMA) on August 23, following earlier approval of key components of the system, such as the Survival Craft, as part of the system’s development journey.

The system is based on proven technologies has gone through an extensive series of tests. Viking said that this is the first time a complete evacuation solution has fallen under this category.

“Everyone in the industry knows that novel life-saving equipment requires strict alternative design studies and documentation that can show their superiority to existing life-saving appliances,” says Niels Frænde, Vice President of Sales – Cruise & LifeCraft, at Viking. “We’ve certainly gone the distance with the new system, setting new standards for our design and testing activities throughout the process.”

The system has a capacity to save 812 people and consists of two main elements: Inflatable LifeCraft survival crafts, and a fully self-contained stowage and launching appliance that can either be placed on deck or built into the ship’s side. Every system is equipped with four survival crafts holding 203 people each. With four independent electric engines at its corners, each survival craft is maneuverable and its ability to quickly turn 360 degrees by conventional motor-propelled survival crafts.