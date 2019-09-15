Pacific Explorer Becomes First Ship to Use New Wharf Extension in Eden

The Pacific Explorer made history for P&O Cruises Australia this weekend as she became the first ship to tie up at the new wharf extension in Eden, New South Wales.

The new wharf extension allows bigger ships to dock in Eden, where guests can step off and take a short walk to local shops, cafés and restaurants, visit the killer whale museum or marine discovery center, or venture further afield to explore other parts of the South Coast.

The wharf was funded by the NSW Government with a $32 million contribution together with $10 million from the Australian Government and $2 million from Bega Valley Shire Council.