Carnival Liberty and Pride Deliver Relief Supplies to Freeport

While Carnival Cruise Line resumed service this week at most Bahamian ports of call, including the private destinations of Half Moon Cay and Princess Cays, the Carnival Pride and Carnival Liberty stopped in Freeport to offload dozens of pallets of relief supplies to assist Bahamas residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, according to a statement.

Items included water, the most critical need, along with generators, chain saws, prepared meals and medical supplies.

Working with Bahamian officials, the items will be distributed to areas affected by the storm.