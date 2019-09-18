Readjustment Over as Chinese Cruise Market Returns to Growth

The readjustment period for the Chinese cruise market is coming to an abrupt end as capacity will be up for the first time in two years in 2020, according to the 2020 China Cruise Market Report by Cruise Industry News.

Annualized capacity with new ships from Costa Crociere and Royal Caribbean International are pushing market capacity, while full-year operations from the Piano Land will also contribute as will the 4,500-guest MSC Bellissima.

Following year-after-year of rapid growth, China saw its cruise supply drop due to an ongoing price war in 2018, as ships and operators left the market. This self-described readjustment period continued into 2019, and is now subsiding with more ships, more berths and more capacity in the market for 2020.