Brisbane Seeing Thriving Redevelopment Around Cruise Port

Sea Princess in Brisbane

Brisbane Cruise Terminal is expecting its two millionth passenger late this year, way ahead of previous forecasts. The season calls for 85 calls and over 215,000 guests, said Lee Butterworth, managing director – residential.

The terminal was in the final stages of its redevelopment project in September, with modifications set to enhance the guest experience by integrating the terminal into the established portside wharf entertainment and dining area, creating a thriving tourism and leisure hub, Butterworth said.

 “We expect we’ll see other destinations adopt the Brisbane Cruise Terminal model of a boutique port integrated with retail and residential, as people demand more interaction with local destinations, rather than just what is offered onboard the ship,” Butterworth said.

Nearby the cruise facility, the $650 AU million upgrade of Kingsford Smith Drive is progressing, which will see it turned into a six-lane boulevard with a boardwalk along the water.

Macarthur Avenue, which provides direct access to the terminal, has also been upgraded as part of a broader infrastructure project planned for the Northshore Hamilton precinct.

