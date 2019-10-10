NSW Maximizing Use of Sydney’s Cruise Infrastructure

“Sydney’s Overseas Passenger Terminal had a significant upgrade with the delivery of two new passenger boarding bridges. These have been custom-built to better support visits from ships including Quantum-class vessels and will improve the terminals operational effiencies, increase capacity and allow for quicker and easier embarkation and debarkation,” said John McKenna, general manager cruise, Port Authority of New South Wales (NSW).

McKenna pointed to the 2018-released NSW Cruise Development Plan as the agenda going forward.

“We’re committed to growing the cruise industry in Sydney and regional NSW,” he continued. “By 2024 we want to see ports in regional NSW have a firm fixture on cruise itineraries and to have maximized capacity in Sydney.

“Capacity is a key issue for Sydney at the moment and the NSW Government is investigating solutions to the constraints,” he continued. “During the peak season, we’ve been maximizing Sydney’s cruise facilities, increasing capacity by opening two slots per berth and encouraging double turnarounds.”

A new breakwater wharf extension opened earlier this year in Eden, allowing 325-meter-long ships to call, and helping give cruise operators another strong transit port in NSW near Sydney, where berth bookings open three years in advance.