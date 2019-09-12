Margaret Atwood to Join Adventure Canada Expedition in June 2020

Adventure Canada announced that Margaret Atwood, acclaimed Canadian author of The Handmaid’s Tale, Alias Grace and this week’s newly released The Testament, will be joining the Atlantic Canada Explorer expedition in June 2020. This will be her 18th year travelling with Adventure Canada, according to a press release.

Earlier this week, Atwood released her highly anticipated novel, The Testament, a follow-up to The Handmaid's Tale, a classic work and Emmy Award-winning TV adaptation. Altogether, Atwood has penned more than 40 books of fiction, poetry and critical essays, including Stone Mattress: Nine Tales, a collection of short stories inspired by Atwood’s experience aboard another Adventure Canada expedition.

“There’s nothing quite like Adventure Canada. Really nothing. That must be why their expeditions attract so many multi-trippers: the experience they offer is profound, but also entertaining,” said Atwood. “Adventure Canada takes its subject matter seriously, but not themselves. That, to me, is deeply Canadian: we don’t suffer stuffed shirts gladly.”

After sampling some fresh baguettes, brie and merlot in the French territory of Saint-Pierre, Atwood and fellow guests will experience true east coast hospitality in the fishing village of Chéticamp on Cape Breton Island, learn about French and English colonial power struggles at the historic fortress of Louisbourg, visit Roosevelt Campobello International Park and discover the high tides of the Bay of Fundy. Guests will also make a rare landing on Sable Island, home to the world-famous Sable Island horses and the endemic Ispwich sparrow, particularly notable for Atwood, an avid birder. As a special onboard guest, Atwood will deliver a presentation—and perhaps a reading—while enjoying the wonders of Atlantic Canada with her family