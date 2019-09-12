​Hurtigruten Introduces Battery Powered Snowmobiles

Hurtigruten Svalbard is introducing eSleds (Electric snowmobiles).

The machines are fully powered by renewable energy from the Arctic winds and midnight sun, according to a statement.

The deal, a partnership between Hurtigruten’s land-based adventure travel company Hurtigruten Svalbard and the Finnish startup company Aurora Powertrains, is one of a kind in the history of snowmobiles and starts new era of silent and emission free snowmobiling, the company announced.

"Exploring some of the most pristine areas of our planet has never been more eco-friendly. We firmly believe the future of travel is emission-free. Introducing electrical solutions in our land-based operations and activities is a major step in this direction. With the introduction of eSleds, Hurtigruten Svalbard once again leads the way with groundbreaking green technology," Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam said.

Debuting this winter, Hurtigruten Svalbard’s new eSled snowmobiles will offer experiences on the Arctic island of Svalbard.

To fully utilize the green potential in the sustainable operation of electric snow mobiles, Hurtigruten Svalbard will set up a separate power supply including solar panels, a windmill and battery packs for energy storage.