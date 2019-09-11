Bahamas Paradise To Run Second Relief Mission to Grand Bahama

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Funnel

The Grand Celebration from Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line will depart on another post-hurricane relief mission to Grand Bahama Island this Friday, September 13, 2019 (mobilized by Bahamas Relief Cruise - a 501c3 non-profit) from the Port of Palm Beach

"This sailing will continue the efforts we started just days after Hurricane Dorian. Additional humanitarian cruises may follow," the company said in a statement.

Unable to run regular cruise service, the company has cancelled its Sept. 13, 15, 17 and 19 departure dates.

Volunteers interested in joining the sailing can visit www.BahamasReliefCruise.org

Meanwhile, according to a local report, the Port of Palm Beach has asked Governor Ron DeSantis to approve a 30-day emergency funding for Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line to serve as an emergency relief charter vessel, with a total cost of $9 million for 30 days.

