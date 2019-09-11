MSC Names Michael Ungerer CEO of New Luxury Cruise Brand

Today MSC Group announced that industry veteran Michael Ungerer joined its cruise business as CEO of MSC’s new luxury brand, according to a press release.

Ungerer joins MSC with over 30 years of senior management experience in cruising as well as in luxury hospitality. He will be based out of MSC's global headquarters in Geneva and will report to Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of MSC Group’s cruises business and broader passenger division.

Vago commented: “I am particularly pleased to make this announcement as it marks a key step forward in the set-up of the organizational structure that will lead the development of our new luxury brand. For us, this was a natural progression of the work done across our contemporary brand MSC Cruises since its inception, including with the development of our highly-successful premium ship-within-the-ship concept MSC Yacht Club.

“Central to our new luxury brand will be above all respect for the environment — with the introduction of new ground-breaking technologies — as well as innovation in both hardware and experience, two core MSC values that extend to all our business. To this end, Michael —whom I wish to welcome to the broader MSC family — brings to the table precious and deep industry and luxury-specific experience as well as personal and professional values that are aligned with our own.”

Ungerer added: “I am immensely honored and totally excited about the opportunity this one-of-a-kind, truly outstanding project presents. This crowns my professional career and perfectly complements my luxury hospitality and cruise industry experience. Furthermore, I am extremely proud of working closely with a visionary leader like Pierfrancesco Vago and an iconic shipping family that has been able to build a long-term sustainable business in a people-centered culture over many years with values which I deeply share.”

MSC is building four 1,000-guest, 64,000-ton luxury ships at Fincantieri, with the vessels set to be introduced on an annual basis starting in 2023.