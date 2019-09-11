SunStone's Lund: 'Quality Will Not Go Unnoticed' on China-Built Greg Mortimer

SunStone Ships took delivery of its first next-generation Infinity-class vessel last week in China, 24 days ahead of schedule, as the 160-guest ship is on a 15-year charter to Aurora Expeditions.

SunStone President and CEO, Niels-Erik Lund, commented, “We are very pleased with the quality and high building standards of China Merchants Heavy Industry, which are fully at the level of European Shipyards. A quality this high will not go unnoticed in the cruise industry. We look forward to continuing our relationships with all our partners in the Infinity-class project, and we are moving fast forward as planned at very satisfactory speed, safety and quality level”.

The vessel has departed China Merchants Heavy Industry, Haimen, and is on its way to Singapore for a one day stop for further supplies, followed by then a two day stop in Cape Town to get the remaining hotel crew and supplies onboard, and from there to Ushuaia where cruising will begin in late October as planned.

SunStone's Infinity-class ships are 104 meters long, and 18 meters wide, having a draft of 5.1 meters. They feature a passenger capacity between 130-200 and a crew capacity between 85 and 115. The Vessels are Ice Class 1A, Polar Code 6 and are being built with Safe Return to Port, Dynamic Positioning and Zero Speed Stabilizers.

The company has seven vessels on order, all with long-term charter clients. SunStone has options to build another three Infinity-class vessels.