Hanseatic Inspiration Set for October Naming in Hamburg

The Hanseatic Inspiration is set for a October naming in Hamburg on Friday, Oct. 11, with an exceptional ceremony in true expedition style at Uberseebrucke in the Port of Hamburg.

The invited guests will watch the naming ceremony of the small expedition ship from the water.

It is the second newbuild for Hapag-Lloyd this year, following a sister ship, the 230-guest Hanseatic Nature (pictured above) which launched earlier this year. A third ship follows in 2021.

The new expedition class, which consists of three structurally identical ships designed for a maximum of 230 passengers, is being financed by an investment from the parent TUI Group, according to a press release.

“Our ships may travel all over the world, but Hamburg is and will remain our home port. It is therefore a very special occasion for us to be naming the HANSEATIC inspiration against the fantastic backdrop of the Port of Hamburg,” said Karl J. Pojer, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises has organized a special ceremony for the naming of the Hanseatic Inspiration. Invited guests will watch the naming ceremony live from Zodiacs. Launches will be available for those who find the expedition rubber boats a little on the adventurous side.

"Of course, we want to surprise our guests. But one thing they can be sure of is that it will be a very special ceremony and we are looking forward to enjoying it with our evening guests and the crew,” added Pojer.

On October 14, Hanseatic Inspiration Captain Ulf Wolter will welcome guests aboard the sold-out maiden voyage in Antwerp and set sail with them on a 15-day sailing: The Channel Island of Guernsey, Islas Cies in Spain, Portimao in the Algarve, Casablanca and Madeira are just some of the nine ports of call on this cruise, which ends in Tenerife.