Phoenix Reisen Launches Amera with Resco Software

Rescompany Systems has continued its partnership with Phoenix Reisen as the new MS Amera features Resco software.

Among the many upgrades made to MS Amera was the installation of Rescompany Systems’ latest Property Management (PMS) systems software, including eMuster, POS, and in the weeks ahead, eConcierge with the mobile applications, eCheck-in, ePOS, and AVO (daily operations tracking) used by ship staff and crew on-the-move.

Resco’s PMS offers cruise and river ship operators an integrated Point of Sale, with optional modules such as gangway security, excursion sales, cashbook, AVO (cabin maintenance tracking), inventory management, crew management and payroll, according to a statement.

The inventory management system is linked to the POS to allow for accurate inventory/usage control, along with a state-of-the-art order forecasting tool. Resco POS utilises industry standard touch screen technology, with mobile applications running on standard Android and iOS mobile devices.