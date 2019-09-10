Cruise Industry News 2020 River Report

Phoenix Reisen Launches Amera with Resco Software

Phoenix Reisen Ameria

Rescompany Systems has continued its partnership with Phoenix Reisen as the new MS Amera features Resco software. 

Among the many upgrades made to MS Amera was the installation of Rescompany Systems’ latest Property Management (PMS) systems software, including eMuster, POS, and in the weeks ahead, eConcierge with the mobile applications, eCheck-in, ePOS, and AVO (daily operations tracking) used by ship staff and crew on-the-move. 

Resco’s PMS offers cruise and river ship operators an integrated Point of Sale, with optional modules such as gangway security, excursion sales, cashbook, AVO (cabin maintenance tracking), inventory management, crew management and payroll, according to a statement.

The inventory management system is linked to the POS to allow for accurate inventory/usage control, along with a state-of-the-art order forecasting tool. Resco POS utilises industry standard touch screen technology, with mobile applications running on standard Android and iOS mobile devices.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
Coca Cola

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 265,486 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2020 River Report

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Cruise Industry News 2019 Annual Report
Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report