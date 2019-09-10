AIDAperla to Get Retrofit Battery System

AIDA Cruises and Corvus Energy have signed a deal to retrofit the AIDAperla with a 10MW battery pack, the largest to date set to be featured on a cruise vessel, according to a statement.

"The integration of innovative battery technology into our 'Green Cruising' strategy is another important practical step we are taking towards an emissions-neutral ship operation. Corvus Energy is an important partner in the electrification of our ships," said AIDA President Felix Eichhorn.

The batteries can be charged via shorepower and during regular operations (peak load shaving).

The use of this technology will further reduce the consumption of fossil fuel and significantly increase the efficiency of ship operations, the company said, in a prepared statement.

Further retrofits are planned on AIDA and Costa ships, the company said.