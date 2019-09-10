Roald Amundsen Becomes First Hurtigruten Ship to Transit Northwest Passage

The Roald Amundsen has made history, becoming the first Hurtigruten vessel to completely transit the famed Northwest Passage.

The 530-guest hybrid vessel was delivered earlier this year and after transit the Passage recently, is approaching Nome, Alaska.

The voyage started in Kangerlussuaq in Greenland on August 20 and will wrap up in Nome in Alaska, a total distance of 4,128 nautical miles.

."We have been heading in the wake and footprint of the famous explorer Roald Amundsen, who did this voyage more than 100 years ago," said Captain Kai Albrigtsen, addressing the guests aboard the ship.