Cruise Industry News Luxury Market Report

Roald Amundsen Becomes First Hurtigruten Ship to Transit Northwest Passage

Bridge Team - Roald Amundsen

The Roald Amundsen has made history, becoming the first Hurtigruten vessel to completely transit the famed Northwest Passage.

The 530-guest hybrid vessel was delivered earlier this year and after transit the Passage recently, is approaching Nome, Alaska. 

MS Roald Amundsen

The voyage started in Kangerlussuaq in Greenland on August 20 and will wrap up in Nome in Alaska, a total distance of 4,128 nautical miles.

."We have been heading in the wake and footprint of the famous explorer Roald Amundsen, who did this voyage more than 100 years ago," said Captain Kai Albrigtsen, addressing the guests aboard the ship. 

 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts
AB InBev

More from Cruise Industry News

MHA

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Coca Cola

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 265,486 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News Annual Report (2)

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
Studio DADO
Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report