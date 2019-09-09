Carnival Resumes Regular Calls to the Bahamas

Carnival Cruise Lines announced it is resuming regular calls to the Bahamas as it has 41 calls scheduled Nassau, Half Moon Cay and Princess Cays for the remainder of September. The company is also working closely with its partners to deliver relief to the people of Grand Bahama and Abaco islands recovering from Hurricane Dorian.

Bahamian officials have expressed great appreciation for the support Carnival and its employees and guests have provided but also stressed that the other parts of The Bahamas are open for business and stand ready to welcome guests.

"Thank you to all who have joined us to support our friends in the Bahamas with donations," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. "Our work to assist and support continues. And as our ships and our guests return to Bahamian ports of call, our visits will make sure that our guests experience the beauty of The Bahamas and that the economy moves forward and jobs will be supported."

Carnival Corporation and the Micky and Madeleine ArisonFamily Foundation have pledged $2 million in funding and in-kind support for hurricane relief efforts in The Bahamas. Relief shipments on cargo vessels started arriving last week, and Carnival Pride and Carnival Liberty will also drop off supplies to Freeport on Sept. 12 and Sept. 13.

Carnival has also asked employees and guests to join the effort through online giving tools, and this weekend began a donation program at its U.S. homeports as guests board their cruise ships. Organizations supported by these online efforts include Direct Relief and World Central Kitchen.