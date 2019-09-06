MHG Releases Report on Benefits Provision in the Cruise Industry

MHG Insurance Brokers, the cruise industry’s authority on crew benefits, has released the 2019 Cruise Industry Benefits and Trends Report.

The report provides a glimpse into the benefits provided to officers and crew at various cruise lines, according to a press release.

At the center of the report is the highly anticipated benefits matrix which contains a snapshot of what the cruise industry is doing today in terms of benefits provision. The matrix examines four categories including: medical insurance, disability insurance, life insurance, and retirement savings. Coverage details for each benefit are highlighted and lists which group receives them - all in an anonymous format.

Guest contributors, Paul Morter, founder of UK based Block 524, takes an in-depth look at retirement savings plans and their importance in a successful attraction and retention strategy while Caitlin Vaughan, Project Manager at the International Seafarers’ Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN), discusses crew mental health at sea.

“Staff attraction and retention set the most successful cruise lines apart from the rest,” said Lyall Duncan, MHG’s Cruise Division Director. “Seafarers may have been plentiful in the past, but with the recent and continued expansion over the next several years, it may prove harder to find and keep qualified officers and crew. We’re pleased to be able to provide our clients with this report so that they can determine which benefits and perks are necessary to be competitive.”

MHG Insurance Brokers continues to be at the forefront of developing innovative insurance solutions and products to meet the changing needs of the cruise industry, businesses, and individuals around the world. To receive a copy of the Cruise Industry Benefits and Trends Report please contact +1 954-828-1819 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .