Cruise Industry News 2020 River Report

Royal Caribbean Mobilizes Relief Efforts for Freeport

Royal Caribbean Relief

On Thursday morning, more than 100 crewmembers from Royal Caribbean’s Empress of the Seas became the first to activate the company’s disaster relief operation to bring relief supplies and 20,000 daily meals to the Freeport, Bahamas community, according to a press release.

low 1567737758 RCC DorianReliefEfforts ByTheNumbers 090519

Crewmembers prepared sandwiches, proteins with rice and fruits and snacks for the company’s first distribution.

Over the next few days additional ships from its fleet — Symphony of the Seas, Celebrity Equinox, Mariner of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas — will repeat the process.

Royal Caribbean Relief Efforts

Along with Empress, the company is deploying container ships with much needed supplies including 47,000 bottles of water, 362 generators, 250 tarps, 25,000 square feet of plywood, 55,400 diapers and 7,500 pounds of pet food.

Royal Caribbean Relief Efforts

Royal Caribbean is committing $1 million to Dorian disaster relief and matching every dollar of guest and employee donations. 

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

More from Cruise Industry News

Cruise Industry News Secondhand Market Report

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Cruise Industry News Expedition Market Report

Cruise Ship Orderbook

123 Ships | 265,486 Berths | $70 Billion | View

Cruise Industry News 2020 River Report

New 2019 Annual Report

CIN Annual Report

In This Edition:

2027 Projections

Global Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia/Pacific

Fleet Data

Market Reports

About | Subscribe Today
WEGA Marine Supply