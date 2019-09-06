Royal Caribbean Mobilizes Relief Efforts for Freeport

On Thursday morning, more than 100 crewmembers from Royal Caribbean’s Empress of the Seas became the first to activate the company’s disaster relief operation to bring relief supplies and 20,000 daily meals to the Freeport, Bahamas community, according to a press release.

Crewmembers prepared sandwiches, proteins with rice and fruits and snacks for the company’s first distribution.

Over the next few days additional ships from its fleet — Symphony of the Seas, Celebrity Equinox, Mariner of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas — will repeat the process.

Along with Empress, the company is deploying container ships with much needed supplies including 47,000 bottles of water, 362 generators, 250 tarps, 25,000 square feet of plywood, 55,400 diapers and 7,500 pounds of pet food.

Royal Caribbean is committing $1 million to Dorian disaster relief and matching every dollar of guest and employee donations.