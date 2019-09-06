Swarovski Crystal Stateroom to Debut on MSC Bellissima

At a press conference earlier this week in Shanghai to introduce the MSC Bellissima, MSC Cruises revealed the ship will feature a Swarovski Crystal Stateroom with more than 700,000 crystals, building on the ongoing partnership between MSC and Swarovski that has featured Swarovski staircases on a number of MSC ships.

Stateroom 16018 will be located in the MSC Yacht Club and will be available starting mid-November ahead of the ship's repositioning to China next April, said Helen Huang, president, Greater China, speaking at the event.

MSC Cruises’ Executive Chairman Pierfrancesco Vago described the collaboration as a “symbol of sophistication on board MSC Cruises ships," in prepared remarks.

Every element has been carefully chosen to add elegant touches and complement the design with 700,000 crystals used to embellish the space. This includes crystallized furniture, such as the bedside tables, sideboard and coffee table, according to a press release.

In addition to the new stateroom — and the 96 steps with more than 61,000 Swarovski crystals in the ship's atrium — other details onboard MSC Bellissima include crystal detailed wallpaper in the MSC Yacht Club and a crystallized Active Panel illuminated by custom LED with 500,000 crystals per sqm built into the design of the Champagne Bar to add an extra touch of refinement to the sophisticated bar on deck 7.

The new crystal stateroom was developed in collaboration with Swarovski and DE JORIO DESIGN.