Port of San Diego Celebrates Green Month

September is Green Port Month at the Port of San Diego, and the Port will mark this annual tradition with environmental awards, employee educational events and by sponsoring a cleanup site at I Love a Clean San Diego’s Coastal Cleanup Day on Sept. 21.

The port said in a statement that a highlight of Green Port Month is the annual Green Port Year in Review. This document outlines the port’s environmental achievements and will be presented at the Sept. 16 Board of Port Commissioners meeting.

“As champions of San Diego Bay, the Port of San Diego works every day to protect the fragile environment of its dynamic waterfront,” said Garry Bonelli, chairman of the Board of Port Commissioners. “Our Green Port Program helps reduce air pollution, saves energy and water, and keeps our bay clean and beautiful. Green Port Month puts the spotlight on the port’s work and affords everyone the opportunity to celebrate our environmental successes.”

Also in September, the port will present Michelle White Environmental Awards to three employees and two tenant partners who have demonstrated their commitment to being environmental champions. This year’s employee recipients are Eric Womack, Port of San Diego Harbor Police; Nacho Sobers, General Services; and Sheila Kanoya, Waterfront Arts & Activation. The tenant partner recipients are Sarah Marsh of Dole Fresh Fruit International and Walter Wilson of Navy Region Southwest, in honor of their collaboration with the port on the implementation of environmental initiatives.

The Michelle White Environmental Awards were named for a port employee who started the Green Port Program and was instrumental in creating the port’s Climate Action Plan. The Port began this awards program in her honor after her passing in 2016.

As part of its environmental efforts in fiscal year 2018/2019, the port participated in a number of environmental education programs and clean up campaigns, and also engaged employees and port businesses in energy efficiencies and conservation, including the installation of 27 electric vehicle charging stations.

In addition, the port secured partnerships and grant funding to monitor endangered species; assist with green transportation projects; install charging stations for electric cargo handling equipment; and install an innovative modular wetland system to capture and treat storm water.