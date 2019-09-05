Cruise Industry News 2020 River Report

Bahamas Paradise to Send Ship on Humanitarian Run to Grand Bahama

Grand Celebration

Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line today announced that the Grand Celebration will depart tonight at 8 p.m. and sail to Freeport, Grand Bahama Island on a humanitarian mission from Palm Beach.

The Grand Celebration will be loaded with food, water, and other supplies, as well as first responders and volunteers

The ship will transport Bahamian residents who were stranded in South Florida, due to Hurricane Dorian, home. As a result, today’s previously planned departure has been canceled.

This will be done at no cost to any volunteer or Bahamian resident, the company said, in a statement.

The current plan is for the Grand Celebration to return to Palm Beach on September 6 with Bahamian residents who wish to evacuate to the U.S. and have proper documentation.

Local South Florida residents who wish to drop off supplies to aid the residents of Grand Bahama Island should deliver them today by 6 p.m. to Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line’s Riviera Beach warehouse at 301 Broadway Ave., Bay #7, in Riviera Beach, FL 33404.

