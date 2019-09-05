MSC Pledges Relief, Sending Team to Bahamas

MSC Group today announced that a high-level delegation comprised of members of its U.S. senior management team as well as leadership of its philanthropic arm, the MSC Foundation, are on their way to Nassau, Bahamas.

The objective of the mission is to promptly identify first-hand and through engagement with local officials, community leaders and key relief and recovery organizations the most timely and urgent relief needs and how the Group can support the immediate and longer-term in-kind and funding needs of the local population and businesses as they look to rebuild in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian, the company said, in a statement.

Gianluigi Aponte, executive chairman and founder of MSC Group, said: "It is heart-breaking to see the impact and devastation that Hurricane Dorian has brought over The Bahamas and its population. The thoughts and prayers of my entire family are with the people of The Bahamas and their families and loved ones.”

“As a family company and one that has lived off the sea for over 300 years, we are fully committed to supporting both immediate and longer-term relief and recovery efforts in The Bahamas. Our businesses have long been closely tied to The Bahamas and its people, with a rich history spanning over many decades. We now look forward to supporting their efforts to rebuild and recover in every way we can and through all our businesses."

MSC has already pledged its full support directly to Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas, Dr. The Hon. Hubert Alexander Minnis.

MSC Group’s efforts will focus on semi-permanent prefabricated modular housing for the population of the areas most affected by the hurricane as well as making available geared ships for cargo relief service from the U.S. to the Freeport and Marsh Harbour, Abaco container terminals.