The Empress of the Seas will anchor off the coast of Grand Bahama Island today in order to deliver much needed food, water, equipment and supplies, according to a statement from Royal Caribbean International.

"We loaded 10,000 meals, 10,000 bottles of water, as well as medical supplies, generators and other necessities," the company said.

The ship departed Miami last night on an adjusted cruise itinerary, and will add in its aid stop in the Bahamas.