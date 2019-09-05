Student Art Exhibition Debuts at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal

Worldwide Cruise Terminals (WCT), manager and operator of Hong Kong’s Kai Tak Cruise Terminal, recently hosted a Student Art Exhibition at the end of August, and unveiled the artwork of 36 students from Kai Tak District’s Po Leung Kuk Stanley Ho Sau Nan Primary School, according to a press release.

Managing Director of WCT, Jeff Bent alongside Po Leung Kuk’s headmistress Kam Yim Mui attended the exhibition opening, which featured an award certificate ceremony, followed by a souvenir presentation, and finally a group picture.

Bent said: “We are delighted to collaborate with the PLK Stanley Ho Sau Nan Primary School, and showcase the talents of local students in our neighborhood, Kai Tak. We hope that our partnership will continue, and that Kai Tak as a whole will thrive, as different entities continue to work together to create a sense of community in this new district.

“Lastly, I would like to once again thank and congratulate all the students who submitted their wonderful art pieces for display here at the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal."

The collection of artwork will be showcased in Kai Tak Cruise Terminal’s 2/F Waiting Hall B for two months through October.