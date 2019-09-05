NCLH: Hurricane Relief Underway; Breakaway to Deliver Key Supplies

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings today announced the relaunch of Hope Starts Here, the company's hurricane relief campaign in partnership with All Hands and Hearts, and pledged a minimum commitment of $1 million toward immediate short-term relief for those affected by Hurricane Dorian, according to a prepared statement.

The company has also vowed to match donations dollar-for-dollar to assist with rebuilding efforts across the Bahamas, including debris cleanup and removal, and the delivery of supplies and temporary shelters.

"Our hearts are heavy after witnessing the impact and devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian across the Bahamas," said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings. "We have been cruising to these islands for over 50 years and remain committed to its wonderful people during this unprecedented event. Through our partnership with All Hands and Hearts, we vow to match all donations collected to support the country's rebuilding efforts."

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings is also coordinating with local Bahamian authorities to bring needed provisions to the affected areas, as quickly and as humanly possible. On Sept. 5, Norwegian Breakaway will depart Miami with hurricane relief supplies donated by Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and its employees, in addition to items collected by the City of Miami, Baptist Health South Florida, the 305 Gives Back foundation, and other Miami-based organizations, to be delivered to Nassau, Great Harbor Cay, the company's private island Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas.

"We are pleased and humbled to again partner with Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, to bring both immediate and long-term support to those who have so tragically suffered from Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas," said Erik Dyson, chief executive officer of All Hands and Hearts. "We partnered, after Hurricanes Irma and Maria, to help respond to and rebuild communities in Key West, St. Thomas, Tortola, Puerto Rico, and Dominica - this resulted in helping literally tens of thousands of people moving forward on their path to recovery. We look forward to continuing this joint impact working with and for the people of the Bahamas."