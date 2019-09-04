Carnival Corporation Mourns Loss of Commodore David Christie

Carnival Corporation has announced that Commodore David L. Christie has passed away, having succumbed to illness following a heroic battle.

A cruise industry veteran of over 50 years within the Carnival Corporation family, Christie commenced his career at Pangbourne Nautical College and then as a cadet with P&O Cruises in 1966 before progressing through all the ranks to Captain of the Island Princess in 1992.

Following many years in command, including Captain of the newbuild Sea Princess, Christie moved ashore to assume the role of vice president marine with Princess Cruises, and ultimately senior vice president with Carnival Corporation.

Described as a legend within the industry, Christie was said to have a huge following both afloat and ashore, with passengers and crew alike.

According to Carnival, it was Christie’s vision, talent, leadership and passion that led to the founding of the original CSMART Academy in 2009. He also oversaw the design and construction of the new training facility, the Arison Maritime Center, home of CSMART Academy, in Almere, Netherlands, which opened in 2016. Carnival said it will remain a testament to his commitment to the safety and care for guests and crew members.