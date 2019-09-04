Bahamas Paradise Launches Hurricane Relief Effort

Following Hurricane Dorian, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line today announced a two-fold support initiative.

As of today, the company is accepting monetary donations online through its partner, Mission Resolve, as well as donated supplies at its Riviera Beach warehouse.

"Given our history and relationship with the Bahamas, we are looking at ways to assist the island of Grand Bahama in way possible towards a quick recovery. We are in discussions with the Bahamian goverment to work on a plan," Oneil Khosa, CEO, told Cruise Industry News.

The company sails two-night cruises from Palm Beach to Freeport. The Grand Celebration is expected back in Palm Beach soon, as the port is expected to reopen shortly. News is still pending on Freeport. The company's second ship, the Grand Classica, is currently on charter elsewhere.

Those who wish to donate monetarily can do so at www.MissionResolve.org. All proceeds will be directly donated to the people of Grand Bahama Island.

In addition, Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line is now accepting select items at its warehouse, located at 301 Broadway Ave., Bay #7, in Riviera Beach, FL 33404. The warehouse is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.