Pullmantur Announces Special Event Cruises

Pullmantur Cruises has announced its series of special event cruises for November and December aboard its ships in the Atlantic, Caribbean and Arabian Gulf.

Event highlights include Gracias Totales, said to be the first rock cruise in Spanish; a concert with Ainhoa Arteta, a known Spanish soprano; Ola flamenca, a female flamenco series; and a tribute to the carnival of the Canary Islands.

According to Pullmantur President and CEO Richard Vogel, these new events are in line with the company’s commitment to innovation and guest enrichment.

Looking forward, Vogel said: “We will focus on music but will extend to other areas in 2020, such as sports and well-being.

Ola flamenca takes place aboard the Zenith, sailing the Canary Islands and Madeira, between Nov. 23 and Dec . 15.

Gracias Totales will be performed on the Monarch in the Caribbean on Nov. 29 and 30 and Dec. 6 and 7 departures from Colon or Cartagena.

Aihona Arteta will host a Christmas concert on the Horizon in the Persian Gulf on Dec. 26, as the ship sails from Muscat to Khasa, coinciding with a solar eclipse.

The spirit of carnival will be celebrated aboard the Zenith on her New Year’s cruise departing Dec. 29 from Santa Cruz.