Malmo Freed From Ice

The expedition ship Malmo, which yesterday was reported to be stuck in ice off northeast Svalbard, has now been freed by the Norwegian Coast Guard, and is able to move under her own power to open water.

According to Norwegian news sources, the Coast Guard vessel KV Andenes is leading the Malmo through the ice. There is no reported damage to the 1943-built expedition ship and no reported injuries to the 16 passengers that were evacuated by helicopter.

The Malmo started her cruise in Longyearbyen on Saturday with the goal of reaching the easternmost point of the archipelago, Kvitoya.

Despite weather and ice-mapping, wind packed ice round the Malmo effectively trapping the ship in the Hinlopenstredet. That is when the captain notified Coastal Radio North (responsible for maritime communications) and Norwegian Rescue Services.

There is reported to be light wind and snow in the area; the Malmo is expected to be in Longyearbyen tomorrow morning

Photo: Lufttransport.no