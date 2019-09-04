Royal Caribbean to Assess CocoCay Conditions

A team from Royal Caribbean is scheduled to visit CocoCay on Wednesday to eyeball and evaluate any damage to the company's private destination in the Bahamas.

Royal Caribbean had closed CocoCay ahead of Hurricane Dorian on August 28 and had planned to reopen it on Sept. 4, but plans have changed, according to a statement.

The cruise line closed the island and evacuated its staff of over 400 people, most of who are locals, and has since been watching conditions via webcam.

"As the majority of the Bahamas has been impacted, we’re assessing the damage from webcams on CocoCay – not seeing the full picture," the company said, in a statement. "So, our team of experts is making their way there on Wednesday, which is when they’ll evaluate the extent of the damage. Currently, our hope is to be up and running on Saturday, September 7, 2019, but we won’t really know if it’s ready for normal operation until the entire island is assessed. In the meantime, we’ve secured alternative ports for some of our sailings.

"Our CocoCay Team is made up of over 400 people, and most are locals. So, it’s important that we account for all of them and give them the time to properly take care of their families and homes during this devastating time."