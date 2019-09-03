Cruise Industry News 2020 River Report

Miami and Port Everglades Now Open

Carnival Horizon

PortMiami and Port Everglades have announced they are open and fully operational, with vessels expected to call as soon as this evening. 

Carnival

For Carnival, that means the Horizon will now sail a three-day cruise from Miami from Wednesday through Saturday, calling in Nassau. All guests must be on board by 3PM. 

Guests who sail will receive a 50% prorated refund of their cruise fare and any pre-purchased beverage and Wi-Fi packages, and a full refund of any pre-purchased shore excursions. Additionally, you will receive a 50% future cruise credit. Guests who wish to cancel will receive a 100% future cruise credit. 

The Carnival Victory will sail a two-day cruise leaving on Wednesday and calling in Key West. All guests must be on board by 3PM. 

Guests who sail will receive a pro-rated refund of their cruise fare and any pre-purchased beverage and Wi-Fi packages. Guests who wish to cancel will receive a 100% future cruise credit.

MSC

The MSC Armonia sailing that left Miami on August 26 was extended for two extra days in order to stay clear of the storm and ensure the safety of guests and crew, according to a statement.,

The MSC Armonia is now proceeding to sail back towards Miami as planned, with the ship scheduled to arrive tomorrow, Wednesday, Sept. 4th.

For guests who were originally scheduled to sail on MSC Armonia on Monday, Sept. 2, the line is now offering a shortened five-day cruise from Sept. 4  to Sept. 9 with the following itinerary:

Wednesday, Sept. 4 – Miami 
Thursday, Sept. 5 – At Sea 
Friday, Sept. 6 – Cozumel, Mexico (8 AM - 6 PM) 
Saturday, Sept. 7 – Costa Maya, Mexico (7 AM - 4 PM) 
Sunday, Sept. 8 – At Sea 
Monday, Sept. 9– Miami

Guests who were originally booked on the Sept. 2nd MSC Armonia cruise that choose to take the shortened cruise outlined above will be refunded for 2 days of their cruise. Alternatively, guests who are currently booked on the cruise who choose not to sail, are able to cancel and will be refunded the full amount of their cruise fare with no cancellation fees.

Royal Caribbean

With Port Everglades reopen, as well as Miami, many Royal Caribbean ships are due back in port tonight and on Wednesday and will proceed with adjusted sailings. More information is available here.

